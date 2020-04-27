Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: IAF transports 600 tonnes of medical equipment, other essential supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:33 IST
Lockdown: IAF transports 600 tonnes of medical equipment, other essential supplies

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and other essential supplies till date since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. On April 25, the IAF's transport aircraft landed at the Lengpui airport in Aizawl with 22 tonnes of medical supplies for combating COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

The items were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya, it added. India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than to 28,000 people and killed 886 in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate. The ministry said, "Till date, the IAF has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and support material." A 15-member rapid response team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) was sent to Kuwait on April 11 in response to the request from Kuwait to the Indian government. On completion of the task, the team was airlifted back from Kuwait in a C-130 aircraft of the IAF on April 25, the ministry said. "During the return, a six-year old girl, suffering from cancer and requiring immediate emergency surgery, was also evacuated along with her father," it said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...

Kazakhstan announces easing of restrictions imposed over coronavirus

Kazakhstan will start easing some restrictions imposed over the coronavirus though a state of emergency will continue until at least May 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.Businesses including banks, logistics firms and fact...

Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts

Progress towards coronavirus bailouts lifted the shares of Lufthansa and Air France-KLM on Monday, as the protracted travel slump turned up the heat on rivals yet to secure financing needed to tide them through the pandemic. Lufthansa share...

Lockdown: GTAC reduces 'waiting time' to aid tea sellers

In a bid to cooperate with the stakeholders of the cash-strapped tea industry in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the auction centre here has decided to reduce waiting time for sellers to sell their produce and help them cut operational co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020