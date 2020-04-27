Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:49 IST
U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

Oil prices slumped again on Monday on concerns over scarce storage capacity, especially in the United States, and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. oil futures led losses, falling by more than $4 a barrel on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon. U.S. West Texas Intermediate June futures were down $4.63, or 27.3%, to $12.31 a barrel at 1406 GMT.

Brent crude was down $1.81, or 8.4%, at $19.63 a barrel. The June Brent contract expires on Thursday. Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week, with Brent ending 24% down and WTI off about 7%. Prices have now fallen for eight of the past nine weeks.

"The market knows that the storage problem remains and we are on a calculated path to reach tank tops in weeks. Prices can't do anything else but decline when producers won’t have anywhere to store oil soon," Rystad Energy head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said. The June WTI contract's price fall may have been triggered partly by investors moving to later months after the May contract lapsed into negative territory for the first time last week just before its expiry.

"The shift of open interest away from June will have negative consequences for the liquidity of the contract, potentially leading to greater volatility in its price." Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum. U.S. crude inventories rose to 518.6 million barrels in the week to April 17, near the record 535 million barrels set in 2017.

Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, was 70% full in mid-April, though traders said all available space was already leased. Global economic output is expected to contract by 2% this year - worse than the financial crisis - while demand has collapsed by 30% because of the pandemic.

In the United States, a record 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March and the Congressional Budget Office predicted the economy would contract by nearly 40% annually in the second quarter. "The current oil balance is simply awful, and no improvement is anticipated until after June due to the massive fall in global oil demand," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, this month pledged to cut output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June. Kuwait and Azerbaijan are coordinating oil output cuts, while Russia is set to reduce its western seaborne exports by half in May.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and David Gaffen in New York; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...

Kazakhstan announces easing of restrictions imposed over coronavirus

Kazakhstan will start easing some restrictions imposed over the coronavirus though a state of emergency will continue until at least May 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.Businesses including banks, logistics firms and fact...

Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts

Progress towards coronavirus bailouts lifted the shares of Lufthansa and Air France-KLM on Monday, as the protracted travel slump turned up the heat on rivals yet to secure financing needed to tide them through the pandemic. Lufthansa share...

Lockdown: GTAC reduces 'waiting time' to aid tea sellers

In a bid to cooperate with the stakeholders of the cash-strapped tea industry in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the auction centre here has decided to reduce waiting time for sellers to sell their produce and help them cut operational co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020