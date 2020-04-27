Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 Tablighi Jamaat members who recovered from COVID-19 donate their plasma, many others volunteer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:06 IST
10 Tablighi Jamaat members who recovered from COVID-19 donate their plasma, many others volunteer

Ten members of Tablighi Jamaat, who attended its congregation and tested positive for COVID-19 have come forward and donated their plasma to treat severally-ill coronavirus patients in the national capital. Sources said those who have come forward to donate their plasma have recovered from COVID-19 at the Sultanpuri and Narela quarantine centres. Many more have volunteered to donate their plasma, they added. The Tablighi Jamaat, a religious organisation in south Delhi's Nizamuddin came under intense attack for the spread of coronavirus after it allegedly organised a congregation after the lockdown and even when the Delhi government had imposed curbs before it.

In the therapy, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for coronavirus patients. Sources said several Tablighi Jamaat members at different quarantine centres have also volunteered to donate their plasma for the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

The move comes after an appeal was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week to patients, who have successfully recovered from coronavirus, to donate their plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Kejriwal said the initial results of plasma therapy on critically-ill COVID-19 patients have shown "encouraging" initial results.

Last week, Tablighi Jamaat head Maluana Saad Kandhalvi also appealed to the organisation's followers who have recovered from the infection to donate their plasma. A Delhi government official said the process of taking plasma from the Tablighi Jamaat members has started. According to Dr Mohammad Shoaib, who is facilitating the exercise, till now, 10 Tablighi Jamaat members have donated their plasma to help other coronavirus patients. Shoaib said he is not related to the Tablighi Jamaat, but he is acquainted with its followers. He also claimed that the Delhi government requested him to involve Tablighi Jamaat followers to donate plasma.

The exercise commenced on Sunday evening after the iftar at Sultanpuri and Narela quarantine centres following which a team from the Delhi government's ILBS Hospital and another private hospital visited the premises, he said. The Tablighi Jamaat congregation which took place in March was attended by nearly 9,000 people, including foreign nationals. After that hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat followers were quarantined at different centres and many were booked for alleged misbehavior with the staff there. On April 18, at a daily media briefing about the COVID-19 situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said, "A total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till that day were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation." According to the bulletin released by the Health Department of the Delhi government, on April 10, when the total number of COVID-19 cases were 903 in Delhi, 584 infections were linked to the Tablighi congregation. Since then the Delhi government dropped usage of the "markaz", the centre of the Tablighi Jamaat after the Delhi Minorities Commission raised an objection over it. PTI SLB BUN PR TDS TDS

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as shares plummet

Brazils Embraer SA on Monday said it had begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co, after the U.S. planemaker abruptly canceled a 4.2 billion deal over the weekend that was years in the making. Embraer shares fell as much as 16 in Sao ...

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president, joining a list of top Democrats to back the former vice president since he emerged as the partys presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in t...

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...

Kazakhstan announces easing of restrictions imposed over coronavirus

Kazakhstan will start easing some restrictions imposed over the coronavirus though a state of emergency will continue until at least May 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.Businesses including banks, logistics firms and fact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020