Rs 50 lakh compensation to dependants of R'than sanitation workers for death due to COVID-19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:47 IST
Rajasthan government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation to the dependants of sanitation workers in case of death due to COVID-19 while discharging duties. The state Finance department on Monday issued a clarification in this regard to the local bodies.

The department said dependents of a state employees, contract workers and workers on honorarium will be given Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation on death due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Local Self Government department released Rs 521.63 crore for April, May and June salaries of the municipality personnel.

