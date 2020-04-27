Left Menu
Submit report on Arambol foreigners' gathering: Goa CM to cops

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:14 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Monday said he had directed the police to submit a reportafter pictures of foreign nationals moving about in Arambolbeach village despite a lockdown in place for the coronavirusoutbreak were carried by some news portals

The picture showed them loitering around a tree, whichis famous among people in Arambol as a site for rave parties,following which police had begun a probe on Saturday.

