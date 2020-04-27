Left Menu
No new coronavirus case surfaces in Himachal; total count stays at 41

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:52 IST
No new coronavirus case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh for the past four days, a senior health official said on Monday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases too has come down to 10.

Two people had died of COVID-19. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2. Of the 205 samples sent for testing on Monday, 161 tested negative for the infection while reports of the rest are awaited, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Dhiman said all those who had returned from Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday tested negative for the infection. These tests are being conducted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and the Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauli.

Four active cases from Una; two each from Chamba and Hamirpur; and one each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at the Tanda's RPGMC, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and the Katha's ESIC in Baddi. Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur have recovered from the infection so far.

Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh..

