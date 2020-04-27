Left Menu
Ban on entry of fish trucks from other states into DK district

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:06 IST
Trucks carrying fish loads fromKerala will not be allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada districtas the authorities are not being able to control the rush inmarkets, state Fisheries Minister and district-in-charge KotaSrinivas Poojary said Monday

The deputy commissioner has been instructed to restrictthe entry of fish transport vehicles from outside the districtforthwith, in view of the difficulty in maintaining socialdistancing at the markets identified in the district, theminister told reporters here

The coastal district has to take more precautionarymeasures to fight Covid-19 as the number of positive caseshave risen in the last couple of days, he said.

