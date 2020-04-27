Left Menu
Over 3,000 booked for violating lockdown in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:27 IST
Over 3,000 people have been booked so far in Rajasthan for violating the ongoing lockdown, an official said on Monday. More than 1,575 cases have been registered against 3,687 persons for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules, said ADG (Crime) BL Soni. Rajasthan police has also taken effective action against the misuse of social media and 247 people have been arrested, the additional director general said.

He said 1.10 lakh vehicles were seized under the MV Act and fine of more than Rs 3.30 crore has been recovered. Action is being taken against shopkeepers found to be involved in black marketing during the lockdown and 111 cases under the Essential Commodities Act have been registered so far, Soni said.

In Rajasthan, about one lakh police personnel and home guards are tirelessly working to protect people from the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said. Curfew has been imposed in more than 90 police stations areas in 20 districts of the state where there are COVID-19 hotspots, the official added.

