Maha: Four held for transporting liquor in Nagpur

Four persons, including apharmacist and an engineer, were arrested in Nagpur on Mondayfor illegal transportation of liquor amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said

Police seized Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worthRs 12.11 lakh from their car in Ganjakhet Chowk area

The accused were booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act.