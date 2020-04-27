Maha: Four held for transporting liquor in Nagpur

Maha: Four held for transporting liquor in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:46 IST
Four persons, including apharmacist and an engineer, were arrested in Nagpur on Mondayfor illegal transportation of liquor amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said
Police seized Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worthRs 12.11 lakh from their car in Ganjakhet Chowk area
The accused were booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act.