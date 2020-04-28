Left Menu
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for doctor who died from COVID-19

West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:53 IST
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for doctor who died from COVID-19
The deceased named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.

The deceased, named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal, was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 697 coronavirus cases in West Bengal including 20 deaths. (ANI)

