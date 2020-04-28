West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for doctor who died from COVID-19
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:53 IST
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.
The deceased, named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal, was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 697 coronavirus cases in West Bengal including 20 deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare