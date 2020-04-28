Left Menu
Two Chennai cops among 3 more fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:40 IST
Two Chennai cops among 3 more fresh COVID-19 cases

Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market here on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Authorities have taken up disinfection work and testing of those associated with the trio who become the latest COVID-19 patients, taking the total in the state to 1,940, they said.

"A writer and a constable attached to the Nungambakkam police station" here tested positive for the deadly virus, a senior police official said. Already, some police personnel in Coimbatore and other cities in Tamil Nadu have been affected by the virus.

A flower vendor in the Koyambedu wholesale market for vegetables, fruits and flowers, which caters to the metropolis, also tested positive, another official said. As on Monday, Tamil Nadu had 809 active cases.

Contact tracing for the new cases was underway, authorities said. Greater Chennai Corporation authorities deployed a mobile testing van at the Koyambedu market and also deputed health professionals who took throat and nasal swab samples from traders and vendors.

While disinfection work was carried out in all areas, it was done twice in containment zones in the city. Barricades were placed around the Nungambakkam police station,restricting entry of vehicles and movement of people while the entire premises was sanitised.

On the lockdown front, a total of 3,26,645 FIRs have so far been filed for violations across Tamil Nadu and a fine of Rs 3.40 crore levied, a release heresaid. Also 2,93,193 vehicles including cars and two-wheelers have been seized.

