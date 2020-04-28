Left Menu
COVID-19: Southwest Delhi DM tests negative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:39 IST
Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, whose private secretary was found to be infected with COVID-19, has tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday

According to the official, samples of 17 officials were taken from the DM's office on Monday. The private secretary was attending office till last week. "The district magistrate is in self-isolation for a few days," he also said

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day.

