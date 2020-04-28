Left Menu
COVID-19: IMCT inspects markets, hospitals in Darjeeling

Inter-Ministerial Central Team on Tuesday inspected different locations in Darjeeling to assess the ground situation due to COVID-19 pandemic

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:43 IST
IMCT inspects markets, hospitals in Darjeeling. . Image Credit: ANI

The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed in the area.

"The team questioned the vegetables and grocery markets that were opened inside the mall. They said only standalone shops are allowed to open and they would discuss this with the district administration," read a statement. The team also visited the district hospital. (ANI)

