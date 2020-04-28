Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police constable who visited Tablighi building tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:03 IST
Delhi Police constable who visited Tablighi building tests positive for COVID-19

A Delhi Police constable posted with the Crime Branch who allegedly visited the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi tested positive for coronavirus recently, police said on Tuesday

The constable had visited the Markaz building in connection with the probe into the religious congregation held there last month where many people were reported to have contracted the virus, they said. A case has been registered against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating government orders with regard to the management of the centre pertaining to holding social, political or religious gatherings. According to police, around 15 team members of the Crime Branch who came in contact with the constable have been advised home quarantine after he tested positive for the virus. More than 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus which include 14 from the central district, six from northwest district and one from the traffic police

The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus while on duty. The police headquarters will arrange the payment from the Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the DCPs concerned, police said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...

Attack in Syria town run by Turkish-backed fighters kills 40

A fuel tanker exploded Tuesday in an attack on a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 40 civilians, Turkeys Defense Ministry said. The Defense Ministry tweeted that the attack took place in...

K-pop band BTS cancels world tour over coronavirus concerns

The famous South Korean pop band BTS on Tuesday called off its world tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The management of the band confirmed the cancellation of their world tour to Variety magazine.This comes weeks after the seve...

Sealing borders:BJP MLA accuses Kerala CM of 'double standards'

The BJP MLA from Mangaluru South, D Vedavyas Kamath, has criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for adopting double standards on the issue of sealing the border between states in the wake of COVID-19 spread. In a tweet, Kamath sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020