Delhi Police constable who visited Tablighi building tests positive for COVID-19

A Delhi Police constable posted with the Crime Branch who allegedly visited the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi tested positive for coronavirus recently, police said on Tuesday

The constable had visited the Markaz building in connection with the probe into the religious congregation held there last month where many people were reported to have contracted the virus, they said. A case has been registered against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating government orders with regard to the management of the centre pertaining to holding social, political or religious gatherings. According to police, around 15 team members of the Crime Branch who came in contact with the constable have been advised home quarantine after he tested positive for the virus. More than 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus which include 14 from the central district, six from northwest district and one from the traffic police

The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus while on duty. The police headquarters will arrange the payment from the Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the DCPs concerned, police said.