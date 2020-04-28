Give Rs 20k cr for highway works: Maha PWD minister to Gadkari

Give Rs 20k cr for highway works: Maha PWD minister to GadkariPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:21 IST
Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday demanded that the Centre give the state Rs 20,000 crore for national highway works. He made the demand during a video conference meeting of state PWD ministers with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari.
Chavan said highway works were moving at a snail's pace and facing difficulties. Contractors who are not adhering to schedules should be blacklisted, he told the Union minister.
