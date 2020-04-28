Left Menu
Give Rs 20k cr for highway works: Maha PWD minister to Gadkari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:21 IST
Give Rs 20k cr for highway works: Maha PWD minister to Gadkari

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday demanded that the Centre give the state Rs 20,000 crore for national highway works. He made the demand during a video conference meeting of state PWD ministers with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari.

Chavan said highway works were moving at a snail's pace and facing difficulties. Contractors who are not adhering to schedules should be blacklisted, he told the Union minister.

