COVID-19 lockdown: Drones being used in R'than to monitor people, make announcements

COVID-19 lockdown: Drones being used in R'than to monitor people, make announcementsPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:24 IST
Drones are being used for making public announcements and surveillance during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday. He said a Jaipur based startup has modified the drones according to requirement of Rajasthan Police.
The drones have helped police in the lockdown implementation by assisting in monitoring the movement of people and making announcements, said DG (Law and Order) M L Lather. He said, “Drones are very helpful in keeping track of the movement of people in crowded areas. The movement of people in streets can also be monitored with the help of drones.” They have been modified and customised by a startup at Malviya National Institute of Technology according to requirement of police, the head of start-up incubation centre Jyotirymay Mathur said.
The drones have been hired by police and deployed in different areas, including Dausa and Jhunjhunu, the official said..
