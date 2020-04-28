Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will be self-reliant in producing RT-PCR testing kits by May-end: Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:38 IST
India will be self-reliant in producing RT-PCR testing kits by May-end: Vardhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the country will be self-reliant in producing RT-PCR and antibody testing kits by May-end that will enable it to conduct one lakh tests a day. Vardhan also reviewed through video conferencing various initiatives undertaken by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Out of at least half a dozen candidates (companies) supported for vaccines, four are in an advanced stage and regulatory platform at one place has been constituted for speedy clearances, he was quoted as saying in a statement. Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, informed that her department has evolved a multi-pronged research strategy and action plan for immediate responses as well as for long-term preparedness to tackle COVID-19. These multi-faceted efforts include research towards development of therapeutics and suitable animal testing for coronavirus as well as development of indigenous diagnostics and genomic studies on the host and pathogen. The DBT and its public sector undertakings, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), has announced a COVID-19 Research Consortium Call to support diagnostics, vaccines, novel therapeutics, repurposing of drugs or any other intervention for control of COVID-19. "The sincere efforts of DBT scientists will enable the country to be self-reliant in production of RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) and antibody testing kits by the end of next month. This will make it possible to meet the target of conducting one lakh tests per day," he said. Vardhan, who is also Science and Technology minister, exhorted scientists working on developing new vaccines, drugs and medical equipment to speed up their work. Testing is one of the key elements in fighting COVID-19. Last week, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stopped rapid testing after they showed satisfactory results. Vardhan also released a hand sanitizer developed by another PSU of DBT, Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd (BIBCOL), which is engaged in manufacturing of various biological, pharmaceutical and food products. It is currently manufacturing formulations of vitamin C and zinc tablets to contribute towards the solution for COVID-19.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID-19 contact-tracing app to be ready in 2-3 weeks

A contact-tracing smartphone application which alerts the users of a possible coronavirus case among their recent communications will be ready for use within two to three weeks, British MPs were told on Tuesday. The voluntary app, developed...

Climate technology must be open source, available at affordable cost: Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said just like the world is unitedly engaged in finding a vaccine for COVID-19, countries should work towards making climate technology an open source which must be available at afford...

Breather for MFs: Sebi eases compliance norms for investment in unlisted NCDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline by six months for mutual funds to comply with the highest limits of investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures NCDs. Mutual funds were required to comply with the highest invest...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020