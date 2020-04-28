These are the top stories from the northern region at 10.15 pm. . DEL102 VIRUS-GEHLOT-INTERVIEW Never tried to take credit for 'Rajasthan Model' in fight against COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot New Delhi: Lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's efficiency in handling the coronavirus-induced crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he has never tried to take credit for the efforts made collectively by all stakeholders in containing the pandemic in the state. DEL75 UP-2ND LD VIRUS-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their "basic training". .

DEL57 HARYANA-BORDERS-SEALED Haryana's borders with Delhi 'sealed', essential services allowed: minister Gurgaon: Haryana's borders with Delhi have been "sealed" with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. . DES50 HR-VIRUS-CASES 78 pc COVID-19 patients in Haryana are men, many patients of young age: Health Minister Chandigarh: As many as 78 per cent coronavirus patients in Haryana are male and many of the total cases fall in the young age group bracket. Besides, Tablighi Jamaat members account for 46 per cent of the cases, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday while sharing data from the state health department. .

DES63 PB-VIRUS-CASES 12 more people contract COVID-19 in Punjab; total 342 cases in state Chandigarh: Twelve more people contracted coronavirus on Tuesday in Punjab, taking the total number of cases to 342 in the state. . DES54 PB-LOCKDOWN-CONG Punjab Cong to people: Raise Tricolour on May 1 to protest Centre's bias Chandigarh: The Congress on Tuesday asked people in Punjab to raise the Tricolour from their homes on May 1 to protest against the Centre's "discrimination" in extending support to non-BJP ruled states amid the coronavirus outbreak. .

DES45 PB-VIRUS-PILGRIMS Pilgrims, others returning to Punjab to be quarantined for 21 days: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said a 21-day quarantine was mandatory for all those returning to the state from other places, a day after eight pilgrims, who had recently returned from Nanded, tested positive for coronavirus. . DES3 PB-VIRUS-CHILDREN Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards Chandigarh: With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. .

DEL127 RJ-LOCKDOWN-LD ASTHMA DEATH Amid lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival Kota (Raj): The family of an asthma patient put him on a handcart when the ambulance did not turn up, but failed to save his life with policemen on the way to hospital and doctors there allegedly ignoring his plight. . DES38 RJ-HOSPITALS-DUES Rajasthan pvt hospitals seek release of pending dues under flagship insurance scheme Jaipur: Private hospitals in Rajasthan have demanded the release of pending dues under the state's flagship health insurance scheme, saying it would be difficult for them to operate if these are not cleared. .

DEL132 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES Three new deaths in UP, COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported three fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 34, and the number of cases in the state rose to 2,053 with 66 more people testing positive for the infection. . DEL126 UP-LD MLA UP BJP MLA asks people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, party issues show-cause notice Gorakhpur (UP)/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Suresh Tewari has kicked up a row after he allegedly asked people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, prompting the party to issue him a show-cause notice on Tuesday. .

DES32 NCR-VIRUS-LD NOIDA 5 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 134 Noida (UP): Five more people, including two teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the district's tally to 134, officials said. . DES68 HP-VIRUS-LD CASES No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past five days, a senior health official said on Tuesday.