Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Nodal officers conduct surprise inspection of quarantine centres

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:31 IST
Noida: Nodal officers conduct surprise inspection of quarantine centres

Nodal officer for COVID-19 response in Gautam Buddh Nagar Narendra Bhooshan and Police Commissioner Alok Singh carried out surprise inspection at quarantine centres in the district and directed officials to ensure quick redressal of people's grievances, officials said on Tuesday. The two visited the new building of the District Hospital in Sector 39 and the Galgotia College late on Monday where they reviewed cleanliness, food quality, security, among others, they said. "The officers also interacted and took feedback of people under quarantine," an official statement said. "Singh instructed officers on duty for speedy redressal of people's problems. He asked the personnel on duty to ensure all arrangements as per standard operating protocol. He instructed them to ensure availability of adequate safety equipment, visors, PPE kits, sanitiser and masks at quarantine centres," it added. The police chief also asked the institutes to arrange CCTV cameras at the quarantine centres.

The duo also inspected Salarpur village, a COVID-19 hotspot where necessary instructions were given to the officers on duty to ensure supply of essential items like milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, ration, and to ensure cleanliness in the area, the statement said. "Singh assured people that they will not have to face any problem for essential items. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and strictly follow the lockdown," it stated. As of Tuesday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 134 positive cases of coronavirus while 79 of these patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...

IT initiatives helped in providing assistance to people, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said information technology initiatives have played a pivotal role in providing assistance and other services to people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020