Maha: 2 COVID-19 cases detected, parts of APMC Vashi shut

Some sections of the sprawling APMC market in Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai were shut for 14 days on Tuesday after two COVID-19 cases were detected, a senior health official said. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, in a letter to the police, directed that roads leading to the grain, vegetable and some other segments be closed for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The APMC market in Vashi is the principal supplier of grains, vegetables, fruits and spices to Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is among the largest complexes of its kind in the country. A total of 43 COVID-19 cases were detected in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.