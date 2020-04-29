Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police launches drones with real-time announcement system, night vigil facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:21 IST
Delhi Police launches drones with real-time announcement system, night vigil facilities

The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched drones with real-time announcement system to instruct people to maintain a safe distance and night vigil facilities in south district here, officials said. Three drones have been deployed in south Delhi district of the national capital, they said. "The drones have several features, including high-resolution camera with recording. It has real-time public announcement system to instruct people to maintain safe distance, stay indoors and wear mask," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said

"It has night vision camera and a high intensity light source to detect any gathering even during night hours along with a range up to 8 kilometre," he said.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French soccer won't resume before September, prime minister says

French professional soccer and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons. The French football leagu...

Sanders' campaign alumni now backing Biden with a Super PAC

Alumni of Senator Bernie Sanders unsuccessful presidential campaigns on Tuesday said they had started a new political fundraising group to support onetime rival Joe Biden.The group, Future to Believe In PAC, announced ambitions to rally San...

SC asks Centre to make available essential PPEs to non-COVID doctors, other healthcare workers

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre to make available the essential PPEs Personal Protective Equipment to non-COVID doctors and other healthcare workers engaged in treating the non-COVID patients. A three-judge bench of the apex ...

Senior U.S. House members vow to pass major defense bill despite pandemic

The long reach of the coronavirus outbreak will not keep U.S. lawmakers from passing an annual bill that determines how the Pentagon spends its billions, as Congress has done for six decades. Representatives Adam Smith, Democratic chairman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020