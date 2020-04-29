Left Menu
Goa Boat Owners Association demands relief from government amid lockdown

The Goa Boat Owners Association has demanded relief from the government as people in the fishing industry are facing financial problems due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:33 IST
Harshad Dhond, President of All Goa Purse Seiners Boat Owners Association. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Boat Owners Association has demanded relief from the government as people in the fishing industry are facing financial problems due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Harshad Dhond, President of All Goa Purse Seiners Boat Owners Association told ANI that the Goa fishing season has been bad this year because of seven storms and then the lockdown. Farmers are given compensation due to storm, but not fishermen, he added.

"During our main income period Aug-Nov, there were seven storms. We did fishing till January. Then lockdown started. Work re-started but we're in financial trouble now," said Harshad Dhond. "We send fish to Kerala where markets aren't open, and we're selling at 50 percent rate and facing loss. Boats will close on May 31. We have to give salaries to our staff. Boat owners aren't in a position to do that. We request government for compensation," added Harshad Dhond.

"We transport fish to several states including Karnataka and Kerala. The affect of lockdown is clearly visible as the markets have closed," said Abdullah, a fish transporter. "Everything is closed," said one of the labourers.

Prime Minister had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

