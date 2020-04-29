Telangana reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1,009
Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra said that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 04:46 IST
Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra said that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. "Throughout the state, only in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits, six positive cases were reported today, taking the total positive cases to 1,009, in which 25 people in total died with no deaths reported today," Rajendra said.
He stated that as many as 42 patients were completely cured and discharged on Tuesday. "Till now, 374 patients got completely cured and discharged from hospitals in total. To date, there are 610 active COVID-19 cases. Since the last one week, the positive cases have decreased drastically," the minister added.
Rajendra said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered to implement the lockdown strictly till May 7 and also ensure that essential firms run with no difficulties. "More than 50 per cent of the cases are reported in GHMC limits, followed by Vikarabad, Suryapet and Gadwal. 22 districts in Telangana can be in the green zone in the coming days," he further said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- GHMC
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- Vikarabad
- Suryapet
ALSO READ
Telangana Health Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting
Young migrant worker from Bihar ends life in Telangana
Senior Congress leader booked for violating lockdown rules in Telangana
Cong leader in Telangana booked for "violating" lockdown norms
One COVID-19 death reported in Telangana, 52 new cases take tally in state to 644