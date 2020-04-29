Telangana reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1,009

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra said that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. "Throughout the state, only in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits, six positive cases were reported today, taking the total positive cases to 1,009, in which 25 people in total died with no deaths reported today," Rajendra said.

He stated that as many as 42 patients were completely cured and discharged on Tuesday. "Till now, 374 patients got completely cured and discharged from hospitals in total. To date, there are 610 active COVID-19 cases. Since the last one week, the positive cases have decreased drastically," the minister added.

Rajendra said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered to implement the lockdown strictly till May 7 and also ensure that essential firms run with no difficulties. "More than 50 per cent of the cases are reported in GHMC limits, followed by Vikarabad, Suryapet and Gadwal. 22 districts in Telangana can be in the green zone in the coming days," he further said. (ANI)