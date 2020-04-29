Goa: Indian Navy reschedules pre-monsoon maintenance of runway

In view of the unprecedented events arising due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Navy decided to reschedule the planned activity of pre-monsoon maintenance of runway to coincide with the restrictions on civil operators till May 3. The pre-monsoon maintenance of runway is a planned activity undertaken by the Indian Navy from May 1 to May 7 every year between 6:30 am and 12:30 pm. During these six hours, Dabolim airport is closed to all traffic, according to a release.

The Air Station proactively co-ordinated with the District Magistrate and Collector's Office of South Goa to ensure permissions for contractors to start work from April 26. As per the release, the proactive approach of the station was duly reciprocated by Agnelo AG Fernandes, ADM, South Goa who activated the state administration towards facilitating the runway repair work. "With the support of state authorities, permission to start the plant and clearances for the men and machinery was promptly granted," it said.

A total area of 390 sqm was addressed on the very first day. The work is planned till May 2. "The Air Station has maintained operational status with military flying in morning hours and other relief flights operating beyond the closure timings," the release stated.

The pre-monsoon maintenance not only addresses the deterioration but also helps in initiating preventive measures which allow for unhindered aircraft operations during the monsoon season in Goa. (ANI)