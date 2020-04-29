Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conduct COVID-19 tests on West Bengal returnees: Odisha NHM asks Khurda district officials

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:36 IST
Conduct COVID-19 tests on West Bengal returnees: Odisha NHM asks Khurda district officials

The National Health Mission, Odisha has asked the district administration of Khurda, where 47 COVID-19 cases have been reported till Wednesday, to conduct coronavirus tests on people who had recently visited West Bengal, a senior official said. Odisha NHM director Shalini Pandit in a letter to the Khurda district collector S K Rout said that the persons who travelled to West Bengal should be traced, home quarantined and their samples collected for testing.

A list of the persons who had visited the neighbouring state in the last few weeks during the ongoing lockdown was also attached to the letter. At least 250 people in the district were found to have travelled to West Bengal during the lockdown period, officials said.

Of the 250 people, about 140 people reside in Bhubaneswar. The list included the names of almost all areas under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction from where the people had travelled to West Bengal.

Of the total 122 COVID-19 cases reported in the state so far, 47 were detected from Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday, of the 122 COVID-19 patients in the state, 50 persons had recently returned from West Bengal.

"Looking after West Bengal returnees has also become a major challenge for the state," he said. The state government had recently undertaken a surveillance of the people through mobile tracking after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore districts.

A majority of the people in the three districts who tested positive for COVID-19 had links to West Bengal prompting the government to take this step. As many as 2,900 people from 29 of the 30 districts of Odisha, were found to have travelled to West Bengal between March 25 and April 23, the officials said.

The surveillance was done by tracking the mobile phones, they said. Meanwhile, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Khurda, has started the process of tracing the people who had recently visited West Bengal.

The officials said, similar letters have been served to the authorities of the remaining 29 districts..

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Pharma firms in TN seek six months GST holiday

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and marketing companies in Tamil Nadu want the Centre to declare a six-month GST holiday starting March, citing the closure of clinics and private practitioners due to the ongoing national coronavirus lockdown. ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 528 p.m.Twenty police personnel attached to the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad, Maharashtra are quarantined after a recently ...

Maha: Stray dogs bite over dozen villagers in single day

Over a dozen people were bitten by stray dogs in a single day at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, a health official said on Wednesday. The incidents occurred at Zidke village near Ambadi Phata area in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, ...

ICC hands two-year ban to Deepak Agarwal for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday banned Deepak Agarwal, one of the team owners of the Sindhis franchise in the 2018 T10 league, for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Six months of the ban has been suspe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020