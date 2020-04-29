Nine patients recover from COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 14

Nine patients who were suffering from COVID-19 have recovered, and the active coronavirus positive cases in the district now stand at 14, officials said on Wednesday. Of the total 23 cases in the district, the tests of nine came negative for the second time on Wednesday, District Magistrate Selva J Kumari said.

The coronavirus active cases in the district now stand at 14, she added. A total of 1,184 samples were sent for testing, of which 1,142 came negative and the results of the rest are awaited, Kumari said.

She also said 765 cases were registered against 3,374 people in the district so far for violating the lockdown orders. A total of 19,811 vehicles were challaned and Rs 48,68,600 was recovered as fine so far, Kumari said, adding 1,388 vehicles were seized.