Chennai Corporation introduces additional COVID-19 disinfection electrostatic spray machines

In order to intensify sanitisation work in containment zones in the city, Chennai Corporation on Wednesday introduced additional COVID-19 disinfection electrostatic spray machines.

The Corporation is also using jet engine spraying machine and tractor-trailer spraying machines from today in containment zones of the city.

According to Union Health Ministry Website as on 6.21 pm, the state has recorded 2,058 COVID-19 cases so far while India has recorded a total of 31,787 coronavirus cases including 7,797 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,008 deaths. (ANI)