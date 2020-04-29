UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura. Both Bareilly and Mathura recorded their first coronavirus deaths. Agra has reported the maximum 14 deaths in the state followed by six in Moradabad; five in Meerut; four in Kanpur; two in Firozabad; and one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Shravasti. Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement that 81 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. Of this, 29 were reported from Agra, 10 from Firozabad and four from Lucknow. He said 510 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,585, he said. So far, 1,105 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said sampling is now being done as per the Indian Council for Medical Research guidelines. "At present, pool testing is going on in 10 laboratories of the state. So far, 332 pool tests have been conducted. As many as 1,612 samples were tested. Of the 332 pools, 15 pools tested positive for COVID-19," Prasad said.

"After the imposition of the lockdown, there has been an impact on health services. A government order has been issued so that vaccination of children can be started at the earliest," he said..