Sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He said that Kapoor was "not only a great actor but a good human being".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:45 IST
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He said that Kapoor was "not only a great actor but a good human being". "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar tweeted.

The news of the demise of the 67-year-old was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends and fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles..."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is also "deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor." "He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul," Kejriwal tweeted. (ANI)

