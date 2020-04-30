Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Russian family stranded in Dwarka, but say they feel safe

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:33 IST
Guj: Russian family stranded in Dwarka, but say they feel safe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian couple and their three-year-old son, stranded at Dwarka in Gujarat since last month due to the lockdown, say they are feeling safe in the temple town, where no COVID-19 case has been found so far and would return home only when things become normal. Zyuzin Vitaly, the Russian man, said his wife is pregnant and he is grateful to the local administration for the care and support provided by them.

"Since my wife is pregnant, the administration has made arrangements for our food and medical checkup. We feel safe here and wish to leave only after things get normal. We thank the government for taking our care amid the lockdown," a government release said quoting Vitaly. There has been no coronavirus case so far in Gujarat's Devbhumi-Dwarka district.

Local revenue officer Vivek Barhat said Vitaly, his wife Galina, and their son Sviatoslave are happy in Dwarka and do not wish to return to their country in the present situation. The family came to India on October 13 last year on tourist visa and went to several pilgrims and tourist sites in the country before reaching Dwarka in the first week of March.

"They were supposed to leave from Dwarka on March 26 and catch a flight to Russia from Delhi on April 1, but got stranded after the lockdown was announced. A local travel agent gave the first floor of his house to the family for their comfortable stay," Barhat said. "They are also in touch with the Russian Embassy and we are also taking care of their daily needs," he said.

Since no coronavirus case has been reported from Dwarka so far, the Russian family actually feels safer here, especially when the woman is six months pregnant, said Barhat, who visits the family regularly to know their welfare. Vitaly goes to the market to buy vegetables and groceries and the family cooks their own meals, he said.

"Looking at the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and Russia, they told us that they will not leave Dwarka in the present situation even if the embassy makes special arrangements for their return," the official said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states affected by the coronavirus pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the ...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...

Citizens come together to support battle against COVID-19, online donations increase by 180 percent, says Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, launched the fifth edition of The Era of Rising Fintech report today. Historically, the report provided an in-depth study of the F...

Senior security official killed, 5 injured due to blast in Afghanistan

An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020