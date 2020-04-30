Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study linking coronavirus origin to stray dogs "speculative", experts say

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 13:00 IST
Study linking coronavirus origin to stray dogs "speculative", experts say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have expressed concerns about a study which proposed that stray dogs may have played a role in the origin of the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that pet owners may abandon their dogs because of these "speculative" findings which need experimental proof. The study, published earlier this month in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, proposed a possible link between stray dogs, particularly their intestines, and the evolution of the novel coronavirus.

According to the study author Xuhua Xia from the University of Ottawa in Canada, the intestines of stray dogs may have offered a conducive environment for coronaviruses to evolve into ones with better ability to evade certain mammalian host immune defenses. Based on this, he suggested the "importance of monitoring SARS-like coronaviruses in feral dogs in the fight against SARS-CoV-2." However, several scientists have raised concerns if such a conclusion can be made from the study.

"The study is theoretical. It does not provide a functional lab experiment proving that the virus would be less virulent if certain changes mentioned in the study are made," Subhajit Biswas, Senior Scientist of Infectious Diseases and Immunology from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) in Kolkata, told PTI. "SARS-CoV-2 evolution in dog intestine is highly speculative at this point, it is just a prediction," Biswas added.

According to virologist Upasana Ray from CSIR-IICB, there is a "possibility" that dog intestines may have helped in the evolution of SARS-CoV-2. However, she said, "this is a hypothesis, and it is better not to nail it on dogs as we don't have direct evidence." The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) also expressed concern that people may take the study to mean that dogs are carriers of SARS-CoV-2.

It also noted that people's attitudes towards their own pets may change due to the research conclusions. "People may start abandoning their dogs, which will be doubly hard on the dogs especially during circumstances like these when the food to scavenge upon is really low due to the lockdown," FIAPO said in an email to PTI.

Biswas explained that while the observation was "very interesting," the conclusions drawn in the paper can only be taken as speculation unless an experimental animal model study is conducted in which the genetic motif described by the scientists is modulated in a virus to see if it changes infectivity. Another study, published in the journal Science earlier this month noted that dogs and other domestic animals, including livestock, even when exposed to the novel coronavirus in large quantities didn't get infected, or were not capable of transmitting it among other dogs kept in close proximity.

They found similar results in other animals such as pigs, chickens, and ducks, while cats were susceptible and transmitted the virus among other cats. However, scientists also cautioned that there is no evidence to conclude that cats could transmit the virus to humans.

"We found that SARS-CoV-2 replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, but ferrets and cats are permissive to infection," the scientists, including those from the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention in China, wrote in the study.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states affected by the coronavirus pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the ...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...

Citizens come together to support battle against COVID-19, online donations increase by 180 percent, says Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, launched the fifth edition of The Era of Rising Fintech report today. Historically, the report provided an in-depth study of the F...

Senior security official killed, 5 injured due to blast in Afghanistan

An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020