Portal unveiled for non-resident Tamils in virus-hit nations

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the launch of an exclusive website for registration of non-resident Tamils in the COVID-19 affected countries, who are keen on returning home. The portal www.nonresidenttamil.org would accept registration of such Tamils living abroad and who evince interest to return to Tamil Nadu once air traffic is restored.

Students from the state, tourists and Tamils employed in many countries were not in a position to return due to suspension of flight services, an official press release here said. "The registration is to ascertain the details of non- resident Tamils in different countries and for making quarantine arrangements in Tamil Nadu (upon their return)," the release said.

"This initiative has been launched in the interest and well-being of the non-resident Tamils and their families living in the state," it added..