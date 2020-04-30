Left Menu
Southern Railway sends milk, medicines to Assam Rifles

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Southern Railway has sent milk and medicines on a special parcel train to Nagaland on Thursday to meet the demand of Assam Rifles in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The train from the Salem division left from that city, carrying 1.15 lakh liters of milk (in tetra packs) and eight tonnes of medicines to Dimapur, Nagaland.

The parcel loading area which has been remaining dormant was revived by Southern Railway to take up the initiative on the transport of essentials. During the loading of the goods, personnel underwent thermal screening and followed social distancing norms.

The parcel express trains help in the movement of medicines, medical equipment, masks, food products to those in need across the country. Southern Railway operates parcel booking trains for quick transport of essentials for customers including state governments, and companies.

