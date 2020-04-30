Maha: Husband, in-laws booked for abetting woman's suicide

A case was registered against three members of a family for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 36-year-old housewife in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday. The Chitalsar police on Wednesday registered a case against the deceased woman's husband and in-laws, while no arrest has been made in the case so far, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

Nisha Bagadia jumped from the eighth-floor refuge area of a housing society in Chitalsar area on Monday, after allegedly suffering from frequent harassment at the hands of her husband Vikas and her in-laws, she said. The alleged accused were reportedly harassing the deceased's family to fulfil their dowry demands and had refused to wait till the lockdown was lifted, the official said.

An offence under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio, she added..