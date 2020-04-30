Left Menu
Wearing face masks mandatory in Srinagar from May 1

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:33 IST
Authorities in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir have made wearing face masks mandatory in all public places from Friday, officials said.  "From May 1, let's please make it sure to wear face mask at all times, at all places of contact. We will ensure to make masks available to everyone. Do remember: mask is just one of various precautions," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said in a tweet. Chaudhary said the district administration will provide 15 lakh masks to the city residents.

"We are making available 15 Lakh masks for public use in Srinagar," he said, adding that each family will get a pack of five face covers. "A humble contribution for public good. Let's appreciate those dedicated Wo(Men) behind making, packing & delivering," he said in another tweet.  According to an order issued on Wednesday, people are advised to wear face masks in all public places, including public transport, market places and offices.

The order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) urged the city residents to also follow other safety precautions like regularly washing hands, using sanitisers and maintaining appropriate distance in public places..

