Telangana minister demands Centre arrange spl trains for migrant workers to travel to native states

Telangana minister demands Centre arrange spl trains for migrant workers to travel to native statesPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:40 IST
Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states. Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant workers in Telangana, who belong to states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, he said it takes about three to five days for them to reach their native states if they travel by buses.
It is not appropriate for the Centre to say that the state governments concerned have to transport the migrant workers in buses, an official release quoted him as saying. The Centre should take steps to send these workers to their native places in buses, under the auspices of respective state governments, after they reach their home states in trains, Yadav said.
