45 arrested for defying lockdown: Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:59 IST
Forty-five people were arrested and challans issued to 184 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. With the 45 arrests on Thursday, over 4,300 offenders have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far over lockdown violations, according to data by police.

So far, 50 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC are also in place due to the pandemic. "Eleven FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 45 people arrested. A total of 606 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 184 of them, while one other was impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. So far at least 1,209 FIRs have been registered under IPC Section 188 and 4,318 offenders arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar over lockdown violations since March 23, while challans issued to 16,467 vehicles and another 906 vehicles have been impounded, according to official data updated till Thursday 7 pm.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet, protest marches and processions, will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. As of Thursday, 138 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 88 of these patients -- over 63 per cent-- have recovered, according to officials. PTI KIS SNE SNE

