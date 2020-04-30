Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers: MHA to States, UTs

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asked States and UTs to ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers including empty trucks as lockdown continues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:35 IST
Ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers: MHA to States, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asked States and UTs to ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers including empty trucks as lockdown continues. In an order, the MHA has said that it is essential for maintaining the supply of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

"It has been reported that inter-State borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes. While the matter has been clarified earlier, it is now re-iterated, as per the guidelines, including empty trucks etc. This is essential for maintaining the supply of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period," reads MHA order. The order further reads that all States and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of trucks and goods carriers including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance.

Earlier on April 28, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had called upon all States/UTs to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter-state/UT borders are cleared at the earliest possible, as the smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of the country is essential. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

For past 2 years I've known him as cinema lover, storyteller, and a father: Alia's heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor

Sharing two priceless throwback picture of the late actor, Alia Bhatt on Thursday penned down a heartfelt note for her Kapoor Sons co-star Rishi Kapoor. Bhatt who is also a close friend of the late actors star son Ranbir Kapoor took to Ins...

Singapore to support SIA through current coronavirus crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday said that no effort will be spared to ensure that Singapore Airlines and the aviation sector will see through the coronavirus crisis, which has crippled the global airline industry. Lee i...

Family of lawyer arrested for alleged links with Easter Sunday attackers files case against police

The family of a young lawyer, who has been arrested for his alleged links to the last years Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 260 people, on Thursday filed a case against his prolonged detention, demanding that he be produced in a c...

Britain celebrates inspirational veteran's 100th birthday

A British army veteran shuffled the length of his garden 100 times and walked away with the hearts of a nation. Capt. Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, having raised some 30 million pounds USD 37 million for the National...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020