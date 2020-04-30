Ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers: MHA to States, UTs

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asked States and UTs to ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers including empty trucks as lockdown continues. In an order, the MHA has said that it is essential for maintaining the supply of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

"It has been reported that inter-State borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes. While the matter has been clarified earlier, it is now re-iterated, as per the guidelines, including empty trucks etc. This is essential for maintaining the supply of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period," reads MHA order. The order further reads that all States and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of trucks and goods carriers including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance.

Earlier on April 28, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had called upon all States/UTs to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter-state/UT borders are cleared at the earliest possible, as the smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of the country is essential. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)