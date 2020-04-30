Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to screen all people living in COVID-19 containment zones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:38 IST
Delhi govt to screen all people living in COVID-19 containment zones

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered screening of all people living in COVID-19 containment zones at least thrice within 14 days of identifying such areas. The move comes in the backdrop of several people testing positive for coronavirus in containment zones despite restrictions imposed there.

At present, there are 100 containment zones in the national capital. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, every person living in containment zones will be encouraged to download 'Aarogya Setu' app.

"Screening of all residents of containment zones must be carried out at least three times within 14 days of issuance of notification of the containment zones," the order stated. "The first screening of all residents within the containment zone, if not completed, should be concluded within three days of issuance of this order," it added.

Until now, surveillance teams constituted by the authorities were conducting door-to-door survey and enquire people whether they had cough, fever and other symptoms of COVID-19. If anybody had cough and fever, he or she was required to undergo screening.

"A database of senior citizens and the persons having co-morbid conditions may be properly maintained for close monitoring and surveillance of such persons," the order stated. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 3,439 on Wednesday, with two deaths being reported.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, 125 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad; 12 die

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said. With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronav...

Moody's cuts DP World rating, sees growing link to Dubai's credit quality

Rating agency Moodys on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of Dubai port operator DP World by two notches to Baa3, the lowest investment grade because of rising debt. Many investors view the ratings of government-related entities in Duba...

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week, despite rising deaths and criticism of his governments response.Holding his first news c...

Police surrendered before 'lungi bahini'; WB now hub of anti-nationals: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of turning West Bengal into a hub of anti-nationals and claimed that it has lost the moral right to continue in power after police surrendered before a group of people wearing lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020