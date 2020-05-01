COVID-19 pandemic: J-K administration announces Rs 350-crore relief package

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a Rs 350-crore package to mitigate hardships of people, particularly labourers and the destitute, during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The administrative council, in its latest meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, has approved the relief package for various categories of people, Principal Secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring and Information Rohit Kansal said.

"We are conscious of the fact that the lockdown has led to hardships to a number of people. The UT administration under the directions of the LG has been implementing a number of welfare measures for labourers, workers, the destitute, etc.," he said. He gave a detailed breakup of relief being provided under different categories.

Under income support category, the government has earmarked Rs 46.40 crore to provide Rs 1,000 per month for three months to a varied class of workers. It includes Rs 35.2 crore to around 1.76 lakh construction workers; Rs 1.8 crore to houseboat and shikarawalas registered with the tourism department; and Rs 8.1 crore to tourist guides, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas, he said.

Construction workers have already been paid for one month through direct benefit transfer..