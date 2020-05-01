Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt’s doubling of Winter Energy Payment kicks in to stimulate economy

The Winter Energy Payment for 2020 runs for 22 weeks from 1 May to 1 October and doubles to $1400 for couples and $900 for single people this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-05-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 08:32 IST
Govt’s doubling of Winter Energy Payment kicks in to stimulate economy
“A core part of the Government’s response to Covid-19 is to ensure families stay healthy and focused on their wellbeing which is good for them and good for our health service,” Carmel Sepuloni said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Over 1 million New Zealanders have more to spend on warmer homes today as the Government's doubling of the Winter Energy Payment kicks in to keep people well and stimulate the economy, announced Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

The Winter Energy Payment for 2020 runs for 22 weeks from 1 May to 1 October and doubles to $1400 for couples and $900 for single people this year. About 850,000 people will benefit from it with more than 1 million kept warmer once children and other household members of recipients are included.

"The Winter Energy Payment started as part of the Government's December 2017 Families Package designed to help older New Zealanders and many of our poorest families heat their homes over winter.

"When the impact of Covid-19 first hit, the Government set out a $12.1 billion dollar support package for New Zealanders and business. It was within this package that we increased benefits by $25 and doubled the Winter Energy Payment.

"A core part of the Government's response to Covid-19 is to ensure families stay healthy and focused on their wellbeing which is good for them and good for our health service," Carmel Sepuloni said.

She added that those on lower incomes generally spend any extra money on household items that keep their families well, and so doubling the Winter Energy Payment will act as an immediate stimulus in local economies.

"The increase to main benefits, in addition to the benefit rate being indexed to the net average wage rather than the Consumer Price Index, is the largest across-the-board increase in several decades and is estimated to help support 350,000 low-income individuals and families.

"The efforts of our team of 5 million helped to get us in a good position to tackle the virus and we each continue to have a role to play as we begin to reboot our economy for the good of all New Zealanders," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The Government is here to support those who need it."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020...

Goans to get free quarantine on return from other states: CM

Residents of Goa, who are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be quarantined for free by the government once they return to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced. He made the announ...

Ahead of crucial Legislative Council election, Uddhav Thackeray pays 'courtesy' visit to Maharashtra Governor

Ahead of the crucial Legislative Council election in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their ...

Pelosi: States, cities seek $1T to avoid layoffs from virus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to 1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package thats certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans. Pelosi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020