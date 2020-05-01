SC seeks status report from police, others on PIL over Palghar incident

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the ongoing investigation in the Palghar mob lynching case and sought a status report in the matter. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna sought a status report from the police and other authorities concerned and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The top court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) in connection with the mob lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16. The PIL submitted that the gathering of the crowd in Palghar was a violation of coronavirus-induced lockdown and questioned how the police allowed such a mob to assemble. (ANI)