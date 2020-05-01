Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil slips to $26 as weak demand, supply glut weigh

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:12 IST
Oil slips to $26 as weak demand, supply glut weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil slipped to around $26 a barrel on Friday as weak demand due to the coronavirus crisis and excess supply pressured the market, even as OPEC and its allies began a record output cut.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has collapsed 60 percent in 2020 and reached a 21-year low last month as the coronavirus pandemic squeezed demand and OPEC and other producers pumped at will before reaching a new supply cut deal which began on Friday. Brent for July fell 46 cents, or 1.7%, to $26.02 at 0825 GMT. U.S. crude for June slipped 2 cents to $18.82. Both benchmarks rallied sharply on Thursday. Brent rose 12% and U.S. crude gained 25%.

Output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and other producers began on Friday. Reflecting that effort, the imbalance between supply and demand is set to be halved in May, according to Rystad Energy. "While this may seem like a drastic improvement from April, the oil market is not magically fixed," said Rystad analyst Louise Dickson. "The storage issue still looms large," she said, referring to oil tanks around the world rapidly filling up.

Demand is likely to underperform, analysts at JBC Energy said, offsetting producer efforts to tackle the supply glut. "Crude demand is likely to disappoint even if the more optimistic demand recovery forecasts for end-user consumption materialize, due to the high inventory pressure that has built over the last month or so," JBC said.

A Reuters survey on Thursday showed that in advance of the new output cut, OPEC sharply raised output to the highest since March 2019, adding to excess supply on the market. And underlining the difficulties some producers will face in meeting their commitments, Iraq will struggle to meet its quota of cutting output by nearly a quarter, industry sources said. Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer.

Also supporting prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast. "This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the U.S. market," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia coronavirus cases rise to 582, Mogadishu records 54 more positive cases

Somalias Health Minister has announced on April 29 that the countrys number of coronavirus cases had risen to 582, according to a news report by Daily Nation.In a press briefing, Dr. Fawzia Abikar Nur said that over the past 24 hours, the c...

'One Nation One Voice': 100 singers unite to support frontline COVID-19 warriors, PM-CARES fund

As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, 100 renowned Indian singers have decided to come together for One Nation One Voice - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of the PM-CARES fund. The initiative is an acapell...

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Regulator Sebi has barred Modex International Securities Ltd and its nine directors from the capital markets till further orders for misusing clients funds and securities. The directors restrained by the regulator are Dharmendra Kumar Arora...

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020