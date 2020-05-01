Left Menu
TN govt receives over Rs 300 cr for COVID-19 battle

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:49 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it has received over Rs 300 crore in cash and kind towards its battle against coronavirus. Government employees, corporate entities, individuals, philanthropic organisations and others have contributed Rs 306.42 crore for this purpose to the CM's Public Relief Fund so far, since Chief Minister K Palaniswami made an appeal on March 27, an official release said.

This included a sum of Rs 110 crore donated by the state government employees, equivalent of their one day's wages and a month's salary of AIADMK MLAs, numbering 124, it said. Besides cash contributions, some had donated medical equipment valued at crores of rupees, besides distributing food in select localities for days.

The chief minister thanked all of them, the release added. PTI SA VS VS

