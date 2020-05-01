Mayawati asks Centre, state govt to take meaningful steps for workers

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday asked the Centre and state government to take meaningful steps to help laborers hit by the coronavirus lockdown. In a message on the occasion of Labour Day, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said laborers are facing a threat to their livelihood due to the lockdown and the government should help them come out of the crisis.

"International Labour Day is celebrated by laborers and labor class every year but this time due to corona pandemic and lockdown there is a threat to their livelihood. At this time Centre and state government's role has become important as a welfare government," she said in a tweet in Hindi. The BSP chief appealed to both the Centre and state government to take meaningful steps in the interest of crores of laborers.

"They (government) should also take cognizance of private firms, which are deducting salaries of employees," she said in another tweet.