Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala maoist case: NIA conducts searches in 2 locations

PTI | Kozhikodemalappuram | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:44 IST
Kerala maoist case: NIA conducts searches in 2 locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in two locations in Kozhikode on Friday in connection with the maoist case against two college students. NIA sources confirmed the searches, but did not divulge any details.

Theagency had on April27filed a chargesheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against two college students Allan Shuaib (20) and Thwaha Fasal (24), who were arrested and another abscounding accusedC P Usman, 40 in themaoist case. It had said "the invesitgation had revealed that all the three are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) and had conducted secretmeetings and unlawful activities for furthering the cause of the outfit.

Thwaha and Allan, who were arrested by state police last year under the Unlawful Activities PrevenentionAct (UAPA), were students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI (M)'s branch committee members in Kozhikode district. Subsequently, the case was taken over by the NIA.

Meanwhile,the police conducted a search on Friday at the house of C P Jaleel, a Maoist, who was killed in an encounter in Wayanad inMarch last year. The CPI(M) had in February expelled Allan and Thwaha from the party for their alleged Maoist links.

According to Malappuram Superintendent of Police, U Abdul Kareem, the search was conducted on a tip off that few affiliates of Jaleel and his brother were staying in the house at nearby Pandikkad. "Other than the family of Jaleel, three men and three women were found in the house. Three of them were relatives of the family and three are outsiders," the SP told PTI.

Some documents and electronic gadgets have been recovered from Jaleel's house, the officer said. "No one has been arrested. The police team has recovered few pamphlets, phone memory cards and few sim cards from the house. We are keeping a vigil on them," he said.

Jaleel along with three other members of his armed gang had arrived ata resort in Lakkidi demanding food and money. He had been shot dead in a police encounter in March last year.

Maoists living inside the forest bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu often make flash visits to nearby markets in Wayanad and Malappuram districts to mobilise food materials from residents and shops in the vicinity..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffers allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isnt true. This never happened, Biden saidIts the presumptive Democratic nominees first public comment on an accusation of sexual assaul...

Don't use coronavirus pandemic as political opportunity: BJP to Cong

The BJP asked the Congress on Friday not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a political opportunity as it expressed shock at the opposition party criticising the Union Home Ministry guidelines on inter-state movement of workers. Rather than...

J-K CAT bench to hear service matters of employees of central govt, J-K and Ladakh: Centre

The Central Administrative Tribunals Jammu and Kashmir bench will hear service-related matters of employees of the central government and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the Personnel Ministry said on Friday. The ministr...

4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune district, death toll rises to 99

Four more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Pune district on Friday, said District Health officials. With 4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune district today, the death toll here had spiked to 99, the officials said in a statement.Till n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020