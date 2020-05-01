Left Menu
Shramik Special trains to move people stranded at various places due to lockdown

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:15 IST
The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”. Image Credit: ANI

As per the guideline issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run "Shramik Special" trains from "Labour Day" today, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these "Shramik Specials".

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. Sending State Governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated Railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey.

On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the Railway Station.

At this point of time of crisis faced by the nation, all officers and staff of the Indian Railways are committed to serving our fellow Indians and seeks everyone's support and cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

