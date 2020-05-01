Left Menu
Medical workers, police personnel working beyond their normal call of duty: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:41 IST
Lauding the efforts of medical workers and police personnel in the fight against COVID-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said they are working beyond the normal call of their duty during these difficult times and provided 4,900 protective kits to them. These protective kits have been readied by Kendriya Bhandar, a cooperative society for central government employees and people at large under the aegis of the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions. Singh said the country has been engaged in a war against coronavirus for the last several weeks. "While most of the citizens have been home bound following the regulations imposed due to the countrywide lockdown, some persons viz, medical and police personnel, have been working beyond their normal call of duty in these difficult times," he said.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, applauded the selfless service of the medical fraternity and the police force and handed over 4,900 protective kits put together by Kendriya Bhandar, comprising of sanitizers, hand wash etc. for the use of medical and police personnel as a token of appreciation for their work. The kits were handed over to the representatives of the health ministry and Delhi Police on Friday in a small event held at the minister's residence. "The norms of social distancing were observed during the event," it said. Earlier this month, Singh had handed over 2,200 essential kits of edible and household items prepared by Kendriya Bhandar to local authorities here for distribution to the needy.

Kendriya Bhandar's Managing Director Mukesh Kumar said medical professionals and police personnel have been working tirelessly for the safety and security of the masses. "We have made these kits as a token of our appreciation towards their selfless work," Kumar told PTI.

