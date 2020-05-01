No mismanagement of COVID-19 crisis, no widespread infection in Pb: CM

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:44 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday rejected the opposition's allegation of mismanagement in the fight against coronavirus, and asked the SAD and AAP not to indulge in petty politics, rather work unitedly in these testing times of the pandemic. In a televised address to the people, the chief minister said there was neither mismanagement of the crisis nor widespread infection in the state, as being alleged by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Most of the cases being reported now are those arriving from other states," he said, adding of the new cases only seven were related to local infection while 93 were Punjabis who returned from other states. Singh said this was not the time to indulge in petty politics and appealed to the opposition parties "not to trigger panic among people by spreading misinformation" about the respiratory disease in the state, but to work along with his government to overcome this unprecedented crisis.

According to a statement issued by the government, the chief minister urged people not to be worried about sudden spike in numbers that could be expected over the next few days as more people return home from other states following the Centre's decision to allow the movement of stranded people. Punjab has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases primarily in the past few days because many of the pilgrims who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra tested positive for the virus.

In an apparent reference to the opposition's criticism of his government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said nobody wants to hear negative things at this critical time. "People are already going through very negative times, and want to hear positive things and good news." Urging the opposition to join hands, and work shoulder to shoulder with his government in the interest of Punjab, Singh said, "We have a war at our hands, and it is not the time to score political brownie points, but to show unity."  Warning people of a possible escalation in the number of cases as stranded Punjabis return home, he appealed to people not to be afraid of quarantine, which is just a means to ensure that the returnees do not spread infection. "Quarantine is a way to keep those coming back to Punjab in isolation while they are tested and given a clean chit by doctors," Singh said, making it clear that every person returning to the state would be kept in institutional quarantine as a preventive measure. Amid reports of certain people sneaking through the state borders to get back home, the chief minister appealed to all not to resort to such dangerous measures but to come in through proper channels, with due screening, testing and quarantining. This was imperative to keep the COVID-19 situation in Punjab under control, he said, adding, "Nobody will be allowed to go to their home without the mandatory quarantine and doctor's clearance." On the return of people of other states stranded in Punjab, Singh said the states concerned would have to make arrangements or the Centre should arrange special trains, given that people are returning home in large numbers.

