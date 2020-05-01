Six fresh coronavirus cases reported in Telangana

Six new COVID-19 positive caseshave been confirmed in Telangana on Friday, taking the totalnumber of those infected by the virus in the state to 1,044

No deaths occurred on Friday, while the toll due to thedisease remained 28, Health Minister E Rajender told reportershere

The number of people undergoing treatment in hospitalsacross the state stood at 552, he said adding the number ofpeople discharged after recovery till date was 464.